Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade live

The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2023 NFL Champions and they’ll get to celebrate for the third time in five seasons as the players and coaches perch on top of floats, possibly drinking an alcoholic beverage or two as they parade through Kansas City.

If you happen to be able to go, “the parade will begin at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard. It will then head south on Grand, west on Pershing Road, north on Main Street and will culminate at Union Station,” per KCTV. You can check out the map of the parade here on their site.

If you don’t happen to live near Kansas City or just don’t like standing around with thousands of people you don’t know, then there are ways to watch the parade from the comfort of your homes.

Nationally, portions of the parade will be telecast on NFL Network, while local Kansas City station KCHB will have live streaming all day along the parade route.

Parade time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Network, KCHB

Date: Feb. 14

Location: Kansas City, MO