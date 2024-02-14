Pick on the Total for St. Joseph’s-Loyola Chicago on February 14

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and St. Joseph’s Hawks are looking to ascend in the Atlantic 10 with both in the top half of the conference standings and facing each other in Chicago on Wednesday with the Ramblers a half game out of first place.

St. Joseph’s Hawks vs. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (-4.5, 150.5)

The 9-2 start in conference play for Loyola-Chicago has been due in large part to their defensive effort, ranking 32nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and preventing second chances.

Despite not having a single player on the roster averaging at least five rebounds per game, the Ramblers are allowing opponents to grab an offensive rebound on 21.8% of their misses in games played at home, ranking 41st in the country overall in defensive rebounds rate.

While St. Joseph’s has not been on the same level as the Ramblers in terms of overall defense, ranking 120th in points allowed on a per possession, the Hawks have prevented teams from dominating the interior, ranking 58th in opponent 2-point shooting percentage in games away from home.

While that mark is solid, the Ramblers have been even better down low, allowing opponents to make just 42.7% of their 2-point shots, which ranks second in the nation.

While the Ramblers have kept 10 of the last 11 Division I opponents they have played at home to 70 points or fewer, the offense has had its issues, ranking 208th in points scored on a per possession basis due in large part to turnovers. The team is committing a turnover on 16.6% percent of offensive plays at home this season, which ranks 298th in the country and are 226th in 3-point shooting percentage at home at 33.9%.

With both teams playing at a relatively moderate tempo, St. Joseph’s ranking 136th in possessions per game and Loyola-Chicago 153rd, Wednesday’s game will mirror most of the Loyola-Chicago home games we have seen this season, a low scoring defensive showcase.

The Play: Sf. Joseph’s vs. Loyola-Chicago Under 150.5