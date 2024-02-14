Updated Big East basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Big East men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the famed Big East Tournament. All 11 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top five seeds receiving a first-round bye.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Big East Tournament, held at Madison Square Garden on March 13-16.

2024 Big East Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

UConn: 12-1 Big East, 22-2 overall Marquette: 10-3 Big East, 19-5 overall Creighton: 9-5 Big East, 18-7 overall Seton Hall: 8-5 Big East, 15-9 overall Xavier: 7-6 Big East, 13-11 overall Butler: 7-7 Big East, 16-9 overall Providence: 7-7 Big East, 16-9 overall Villanova: 6-7 Big East, 13-11 overall St. John’s: 6-8 Big East, 14-11 overall Georgetown: 1-12 Big East, 8-16 overall DePaul: 0-12 Big East, 3-20 overall

Two teams tied

Regular season head-to-head results. If the tied teams split their two games or did not play, then proceed to Step 2. If the teams play once, that still satisfies the series. In the event that the teams play more than twice, and those games are considered conference games, all games will be considered. Each team’s winning percentage vs. the team or tied (group of) teams occupying the highest position in the standings. Only common opponents will be considered. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. Compare each team’s total wins in conference play. Each team’s total wins vs. the team or tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. Only common opponents will be considered. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. NET ranking as published by NCAA.com website following the last day of BIG EAST regular season competition. Coin Flip. If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The coin flip takes place at the BIG EAST Conference office (or may be conducted virtually) immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This season is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.

Three or more teams tied

Teams are viewed as a “mini-conference” when comparing head-to-head results. The team, or teams, with the best winning percentage vs. the other teams in the mini-conference gains the advantage, and the team, or teams, with the worst winning percentage vs. the other teams in the mini-conference is/are seeded the lowest. Only common opponents will be considered.

A. If only two teams have the same best winning percentage in the mini conference the higher seed goes to the team winning the head-to-head series. If the two teams did not play or split, proceed to step “b”.

B. If the two teams split their two games or did not play, then proceed to Step 2 under Two-Team Tie. To seed the remaining team(s) in this mini-conference, proceed to (e) below.

C. If three or more (but not all) teams have the same best winning percentage in the original miniconference, then those tied teams create a new mini-conference and follow this same procedure beginning of Step 1 (Multiple Team Tie).

D. If all teams in the mini-conference have the same mini-conference winning percentage or have no common opponents within the mini-conference, proceed to step 2 below.

E. After the top or bottom teams in a mini-conference are determined, the remaining teams are ranked by their winning percentage in the original mini-conference.

i. If there are any remaining teams tied by their winning percentage in the mini conference, then head-to-head results will determine the higher seed.

ii. If the teams split two games or did not play, then proceed back to the two-team tie breaking procedure.

iii. If there are at least three teams remaining tied by their winning percentage in the miniconference, they would then form a new mini-conference and follow the procedure again at the beginning of Step 1 (Multiple-Team Tie).

2. Compare each team’s winning percentage vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. Only common opponents will be considered. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one or more teams gain(s) an advantage. If two teams have the exact same advantage (i.e., having the same and better winning percentage against a compared team relative to their mini conference), they are separated at that point by the two-way tiebreaker procedure. The next step would take you back to Step 1 (e) (Multiple-Team Tie).

3. Compare each team’s total wins in conference play.

4. Each team’s total wins vs. the team or tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings, not including teams which have fallen below the 10-conference game threshold. Only common opponents will be considered. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

5. NET ranking as published by NCAA.com website following the last day of BIG EAST regular season competition.

6. Coin Flip. If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The coin flip takes place at the BIG EAST Conference office (or may be conducted virtually) immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This session is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.