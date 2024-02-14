Updated SEC basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 SEC men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the SEC Tournament. All 14 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top 10 seeds receiving a first-round bye and the top four seeds receiving a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 SEC Tournament, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 13-17.

2024 SEC Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

South Carolina: 9-2 SEC, 21-3 overall Alabama: 9-2 SEC, 17-7 overall Auburn: 8-3 SEC, 19-5 overall Tennessee: 7-3 SEC, 17-6 overall Florida: 7-4 SEC, 17-7 overall Kentucky: 7-4 SEC, 17-7 overall Texas A&M: 6-5 SEC, 15-9 overall Ole Miss: 5-6 SEC, 18-6 overall Mississippi State: 5-6 SEC, 16-8 overall Georgia: 4-7 SEC, 14-10 overall LSU: 4-7 SEC, 12-12 overall Arkansas: 3-7 SEC, 12-11 overall Vanderbilt: 2-9 SEC, 7-17 overall Missouri: 0-11 SEC, 8-16 overall

SEC Tiebreaker rules

Two teams tied

Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two teams. Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed (and proceeding through the No. 14 seed, if necessary). Coin flip by the Commissioner.

Three or more teams tied