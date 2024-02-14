 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated SEC basketball standings for 2024 season

Here’s how the SEC men’s basketball standings look as of now, and which games will affect the regular season championship and seedings for the SEC Tournament.

By DKNetworkStaff
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 30 South Carolina at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023-24 SEC men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the SEC Tournament. All 14 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top 10 seeds receiving a first-round bye and the top four seeds receiving a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 SEC Tournament, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 13-17.

2024 SEC Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

  1. South Carolina: 9-2 SEC, 21-3 overall
  2. Alabama: 9-2 SEC, 17-7 overall
  3. Auburn: 8-3 SEC, 19-5 overall
  4. Tennessee: 7-3 SEC, 17-6 overall
  5. Florida: 7-4 SEC, 17-7 overall
  6. Kentucky: 7-4 SEC, 17-7 overall
  7. Texas A&M: 6-5 SEC, 15-9 overall
  8. Ole Miss: 5-6 SEC, 18-6 overall
  9. Mississippi State: 5-6 SEC, 16-8 overall
  10. Georgia: 4-7 SEC, 14-10 overall
  11. LSU: 4-7 SEC, 12-12 overall
  12. Arkansas: 3-7 SEC, 12-11 overall
  13. Vanderbilt: 2-9 SEC, 7-17 overall
  14. Missouri: 0-11 SEC, 8-16 overall

SEC Tiebreaker rules

Two teams tied

  1. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two teams.
  2. Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No. 1 seed (and proceeding through the No. 14 seed, if necessary).
  3. Coin flip by the Commissioner.

Three or more teams tied

  1. Best winning percentage of games played among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1, Team B is 2-2 and Team C is 1-3 - Team A would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).
  2. Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus the No. 1 seed (and proceed- ing through the No. 14 seed, if necessary).
  3. If two teams remain, coin flip by the Commissioner.
  4. If three or more teams remain, draw by the Commissioner.

