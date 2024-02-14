Updated Pac-12 basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Pac-12 men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the final Pac-12 Tournament. All 12 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament, held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 13-16.

2024 Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

Arizona: 10-3 Pac-12, 19-5 overall Washington State: 9-4 Pac-12, 18-6 overall Oregon: 8-5 Pac-12, 16-8 overall UCLA: 8-5 Pac-12, 13-11 overall Colorado: 7-6 Pac-12, 16-8 overall Stanford: 7-6 Pac-12, 12-11 overall Utah: 6-7 Pac-12, 15-9 overall Arizona State: 6-7 Pac-12, 12-12 overall Cal: 6-7 Pac-12, 10-14 overall Washington: 5-8 Pac-12, 13-11 overall Oregon State: 3-10 Pac-12, 11-13 overall USC: 3-10 Pac-12, 9-15 overall

Two teams tied

Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season. Each team’s record (won-lost percentage) vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record (won-lost percentage) against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams. Won-lost percentage against all Division I opponents. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

Three or more teams tied