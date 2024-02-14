Updated Mountain West Conference basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the MWC Tournament. All 11 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top five seeds receiving a first-round bye straight to the quarterfinals.
Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament, held at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on March 13-16
2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Standings
- Utah State: 8-3 MWC, 20-4 overall
- New Mexico: 8-4 MWC, 20-5 overall
- San Diego State: 8-4 MWC, 19-6 overall
- Boise State: 7-4 MWC, 16-8 overall
- UNLV: 6-4 MWC, 13-9 overall
- Colorado State: 7-5 MWC, 19-6 overall
- Nevada: 6-5 MWC, 19-6 overall
- Wyoming: 5-5 MWC, 12-11 overall
- Fresno State: 4-7 MWC, 11-13 overall
- San Jose State: 2-10 MWC, 9-16 overall
- Air Force: 1-11 MWC, 8-16 overall
Mountain West Conference Tiebreaker rules
Two teams tied
- If two teams tie for a position, and one holds a win‐loss advantage during regular season play, that team receives the higher seed.
- If the two teams split their series during the regular season, each tied team’s record shall be compared against the team occupying the highest position in the standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains the advantage, thereby gaining the higher seed. When comparing tied teams against positions lower in the standings that are also tied, those positions shall be considered a single position for the purposes of comparison.
- If the two teams remain tied after all other tiebreakers have been exhausted, the last tiebreaker to determine an advantage shall be team NET rankings, as determined by the most recent official NCAA NET available.
Three or more teams tied
- If three or more teams tie for a position, the combined record of each of the tied teams against the other teams involved in the tie shall be compared. If at any time during this process, a team gains an advantage over the other teams tied at that position, that team shall assume the higher seed than the other teams. If at any time during this analysis, any set of teams should gain an advantage over the other teams tied at that position, the teams holding the advantage shall continue the tiebreaking procedures. If it is reduced to a two‐team tie at any point, the process shall then revert to the beginning of the tiebreaking procedures and shall be applied (in order) until the two‐team tie is broken.
- If all three teams remain tied following the initial comparison, each tied team’s record shall be compared against the team occupying the highest position in the standings, continuing down through the standings. If at any time during this process, any team(s) should have an advantage over the other team(s) tied at that position, the team(s) holding the advantage shall assume a seed higher than the other team(s). If any analysis reduces it to a two‐team tie, the procedure shall revert to the two‐way tiebreaker language. When comparing tied teams against positions lower in the standings that are also tied, those positions shall be considered a single position for the purposes of comparison.
- If all three teams remain tied after all other tiebreakers have been exhausted, the last tiebreaker to determine an advantage shall be team NET rankings, as determined by the most recent official NCAA NET available.