Updated Mountain West Conference basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the MWC Tournament. All 11 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top five seeds receiving a first-round bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament, held at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on March 13-16

2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Standings

Utah State: 8-3 MWC, 20-4 overall New Mexico: 8-4 MWC, 20-5 overall San Diego State: 8-4 MWC, 19-6 overall Boise State: 7-4 MWC, 16-8 overall UNLV: 6-4 MWC, 13-9 overall Colorado State: 7-5 MWC, 19-6 overall Nevada: 6-5 MWC, 19-6 overall Wyoming: 5-5 MWC, 12-11 overall Fresno State: 4-7 MWC, 11-13 overall San Jose State: 2-10 MWC, 9-16 overall Air Force: 1-11 MWC, 8-16 overall

Two teams tied

If two teams tie for a position, and one holds a win‐loss advantage during regular season play, that team receives the higher seed. If the two teams split their series during the regular season, each tied team’s record shall be compared against the team occupying the highest position in the standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains the advantage, thereby gaining the higher seed. When comparing tied teams against positions lower in the standings that are also tied, those positions shall be considered a single position for the purposes of comparison. If the two teams remain tied after all other tiebreakers have been exhausted, the last tiebreaker to determine an advantage shall be team NET rankings, as determined by the most recent official NCAA NET available.

Three or more teams tied