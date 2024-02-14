Updated Big 12 basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 Big 12 men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the Big 12 Tournament. All 14 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top 10 seeds receiving a first-round bye and the top four seeds receiving a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 Big 12 Tournament, held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 12-16.

2024 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Standings

Iowa State: 8-3 Big 12, 19-5 overall Houston: 8-3 Big 12, 21-3 overall Baylor: 7-4 Big 12, 18-6 overall Texas Tech: 7-4 Big 12, 18-6 overall Kansas: 7-5 Big 12, 19-6 overall BYU: 6-5 Big 12, 18-6 overall TCU: 6-5 Big 12, 17-7 overall Oklahoma: 6-6 Big 12, 18-7 overall Texas: 5-6 Big 12, 16-8 overall Kansas State: 5-6 Big 12, 15-9 overall Cincinnati: 4-7 Big 12, 15-9 overall UCF: 4-7 Big 12, 13-10 overall West Virginia: 3-8 Big 12, 8-16 overall Oklahoma State: 2-9 Big 12, 10-14 overall

Two teams tied

Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season. If teams remain tied, then: Each team’s record versus the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tiebreaking procedures), rather than the performance against individual tied teams. Draw. In the event tiebreaking procedures are unsuccessful and a draw is necessary in determining any portion of seeding, the following procedure will be used:

- The draw will be conducted in public or with media attendance.

- Institutions involved in the drawing have the right to have a local representative in attendance at the drawing;

- A single slip of paper for each institution (with name or logo) will be placed into a container and will be drawn in order of seeding from highest to lowest.

Three or more teams tied