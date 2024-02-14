Updated ACC basketball standings for 2024 season

The 2023-24 ACC men’s basketball season is winding down and every team is jockeying for positioning in the upcoming ACC Tournament. All 15 teams will compete in the tourney, with the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye and the top four seeds receiving a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Here are the current conference standings and tiebreaker procedures ahead of the 2024 ACC Tournament, held at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on March 12th-16th.

2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Standings

North Carolina: 11-3 ACC, 19-6 overall Duke: 10-3 ACC, 19-5 overall Virginia: 10-4 ACC, 19-6 overall Wake Forest: 8-5 ACC, 16-8 overall Pitt: 7-6 ACC, 15-8 overall NC State: 7-6 ACC, 15-9 overall Florida State: 7-6 ACC, 13-11 overall Clemson: 6-6 ACC, 16-7 overall Syracuse: 7-7 ACC, 16-9 overall Miami: 6-7 ACC, 15-9 overall Virginia Tech: 6-7 ACC, 14-10 overall Boston College: 5-8 ACC, 14-10 overall Georgia Tech: 3-10 ACC, 10-14 overall Louisville: 3-10 ACC, 8-16 overall Notre Dame: 3-11 ACC, 8-17 overall

Two teams tied

When two teams are tied in the standings, regular season head-to-head results are used as the tiebreaker. If the tied teams played each other twice in the regular season and split their games, then each team’s record against the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings (or in case of a tie for first place, the next highest position in the regular season standings) and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against a team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-3). If the winning percentage of the tied teams is equal against a team or group of tied teams, continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

Three or more teams tied

The combined record in conference games between the tied teams involved will be compiled. Ties will be broken and seeds assigned based on the winning percentage of the combined conference records. The higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-0 is the same as 4-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-2; 0-2 is the same as 0-4). If procedure (1) fails to break the tie, then each tied team’s record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage by a higher winning percentage. If the tie is broken by (1) or (2) regarding one or more teams, but three or more teams remain tied, then procedures (1) and (2) will be re-applied among those tied teams only. If two teams remain tied, procedures A and B will be followed.

A. If there is more than one tie in the standings, and when using the tie-breaking procedures there are a pair of teams tied, a team’s record against the combined tied teams (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures) is used, rather than performance against the individual tied teams.

B. If previous procedures fail to establish an advantage, a coin flip to break the tie will be conducted by the Commissioner after the final regular season game before the Conference championship.

C. If a coin flip or draw (for a three-or-more-team tie) is required, the procedure takes place immediately following the conclusion of the last regular-season game prior to the Conference championship. The procedure is administered by the Commissioner or a designated assistant. This session is open to the media and to athletics department representatives from the tied teams.