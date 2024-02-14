Outright winner picks for the 2024 Genesis Invitational

The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California this week. This is one of the PGA T0UR’s eight designated events, which means that the field is exclusive and that the golfers competing will play for an increased amount of prize money.

Last week, we picked Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, and Byeong Hun An to win the WM Phoenix Open. Thomas finished T12, Theegala finished with a solo fifth, and An finished T66.

The Genesis Invitational will run from Thursday, February 15 through Sunday, February 18. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Viktor Hovland +1600

Hovland’s T20 finish at the Genesis last year may have been considered a bit of a stumble for him at this particular event, but he has two top-five finishes at Riviera in the last three years, and his 2023 season was phenomenal. He won both the BMW and TOUR Championships in back-to-back weeks to wrap up last year’s PGA TOUR rotation, proving that playing against the best of the best on a big stage is not an issue for the young golfer. Hovland has what it takes to win this designated event despite his mediocre start to the 2024 season.

Hovland ranks third in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. He ranks fourth in the field in SG: Off the Tee and SG: Tee to Green, and lands at sixth in SG: Putting. This feels very much within reach for the Norwegian golfer.

Max Homa +1800

Homa has found plenty of recent success at Riviera, winning the Genesis in 2021 and finishing as the solo runner-up in 2023. His February has been less than stellar, to say the least — Homa missed the cut at the Phoenix Open after a T66 finish at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he had multiple top-15 finishes in January, and if there’s anywhere to press the reset button for Homa, it’s here.

He has not finished outside the top 10 at the Genesis since 2019, and he ranks eighth in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. He ranks seventh in SG: Off the Tee.

Keegan Bradley +5500

Bradley is our long shot pick here. He is perhaps even a longer shot than he may seem due to his history at Riviera.