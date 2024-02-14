Kings vs. Nuggets pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 14

Western Conference contenders square off Wednesday evening when the Sacramento Kings (30-23) meet the Denver Nuggets (36-18). The Kings have lost two in a row since beating the Nuggets last Friday, while Denver has dropped its last two. Sacramento won both previous head-to-head meetings between these sides.

Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are listed as questionable, but both are not expected to play. The Kings don’t have an official injury report yet since they’re on the second night of a back-to-back set but both Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox played big minutes. We’ll see if both suit up here.

The Nuggets are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 229.5. Denver is -205 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +170.

Kings vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -5

For now, I’m guessing the Kings give their stars an extended break with both Sabonis and Fox not taking part in the All-Star Game. Denver has had a poor track record against Sacramento this season the the Kings aren’t good on short rest anyway. Sacramento is 2-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set and 6-8 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Nuggets are 4-7-1 ATS with a rest advantage.

The Nuggets are 21-4 at home straight up and after a pair of losses on the road, I expect them to bounce back tonight. Take Denver to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

The Kings have gone over their totals in six of the last seven games, with the lone miss being a push. The Nuggets have gone under their totals in three of the last five games, and had seven straight unders prior to that. If the Kings stars do suit up, I think the over is the play since both previous games have gone over this line. For now, I think either Sabonis or Fox doesn’t suit up and the game goes under this total.