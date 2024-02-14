Bulls vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 14

Central divisions rivals square off before the All-Star break hits as the Chicago Bulls (26-28) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-17) Wednesday evening. The Bulls have won three of the last four games, while the Cavaliers saw their nine-game winning streak end at the hands of the 76ers Monday. Cleveland has won both head-to-head meetings so far.

Alex Caruso is listed as questionable for Chicago with a toe issue, while Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry are probable. Dean Wade is questionable for Cleveland with an illness.

The Cavaliers are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 224. Cleveland is -425 on the moneyline while Chicago is +330.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -9

Cleveland covered this line with ease both times these teams met in the regular season so far. The Cavaliers covered the spread six times during their nine-game winning streak, with six double-digit wins. The Bulls have improved over the last few weeks, covering in eight of their last 12 games. Chicago is 15-14-1 ATS this season as the underdog.

Given how the Cavaliers have played of late, I’ll back them to cover this line tonight. Cleveland is healthier and should be looking to bounce back after a loss Monday.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Cavaliers are 23-28-1 to the over this season while the Bulls are 30-23-1 to the over. Cleveland has gone under its totals in seven of the last 10 games while Chicago has hit the over in the last six games. The last two meetings between these teams went well under this number, and I like the under to hit again tonight.