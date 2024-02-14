NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 14

There are 13 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, but only 12 are part of the main DFS slate. That gives managers plenty of spots to find value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans, $4,900

Murphy has been solid for New Orleans of late, racking up 20+ DKFP in three of the last five games. He managed 38.8 DKFP in 30 minutes against the Trail Blazers and gets a similarly favorable matchup tonight against Washington. The Wizards are dead last when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, which means Murphy should have another big night Wednesday.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,700

The Suns guard is in line to start on the second night of a back-to-back set since Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday and is unlikely to play. Gordon managed 35.3 DKFP filling in for Beal and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons. Detroit ranks 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Tre Mann, Hornets, $5,000

The Hornets landed Mann at the trade deadline and have given him a chance to showcase his talents. Mann has done just that over the last two games, hitting 31+ DKFP in each meeting. He gets to go up against a Hawks squad that ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, meaning it’s a favorable matchup. Mann’s recent play is worth buying, even if Charlotte doesn’t inspire much confidence as an overall unit.