Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There are 13 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, as most teams are in action for the final time ahead of the All-Star break. ESPN’s doubleheader anchors the day’s schedule, which offers bettors plenty of options when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young 12+ assists vs. Hornets (+120)

The Hawks point guard has recorded 12+ assists in six of his last nine games, although he only managed nine in the opening game of the season against Charlotte. Young’s official line is set at 10.5, but this alternate line offers more value. The Hornets rank 28th in opponent assists allowed per game and given Young’s recent production, I like him to hit this mark Wednesday.

Paul Reed over 9.5 rebounds vs. Heat (+110)

This is a high line for the 76ers starting center, who has only topped it three times in the last 10 games. However, Philadelphia is once again going to be shorthanded heading into the All-Star break with Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum put, which puts more of an onus on Reed to dominate the glass. The Heat are a league-average side when it comes to opponent rebounds allowed and are on the second night of a back-to-back set, meaning Reed should have an edge on the glass tonight. He should get double-digit rebounds.

Pascal Siakam over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Pacers (-140)

Siakam has been crushing it for the Pacers since he was traded from Toronto, and now gets a chance to face his former team for the first time since the move. In 14 games with the Pacers, Siakam is averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game and now gets to face a Raptors side that ranks 27th in defensive rating since dealing the star forward. Siakam hasn’t topped this mark in the last three games but should have more motivation in this contest tonight.

Alperen Sengun double-double vs. Grizzlies (-135)

Sengun has been one of the best surprises of this season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Rockets. The big man gets to go up against a Grizzlies side that has been riddled with injuries, especially in the frontcourt. He hasn’t recorded a double-double in the last two games but notched six straight prior to that. I think Sengun has a big night against Memphis prior to the All-Star break.

Kyrie Irving under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (+100)

The Spurs have been horrendous at defending the triple, so this is a risky proposition given Irving’s ability to get hot. The Mavericks guard has gone under this total in four of the last five games, although he did hit two triples in each other. Irving only managed to connect on one shot from behind the arc in the opener against San Antonio and even though his recent unders have gone just below this line, I think there’s value in taking him to go under once again Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry under 28.5 points vs. Clippers (-105)

Golden State has been on fire lately and gets to face a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard tonight. Curry has been on fire of late but he’s gone under this mark in all three games against Los Angeles this season. The Clippers are quite competent defensively and should be looking to limit Curry offensively, which leads me to think he’ll go under this line once again.