NASCAR schedule for Daytona 500 race week

The 2024 NASCAR season is upon us and that means it’s arguably the biggest weekend of the year. The season-ending championship races are a big deal, but for many NASCAR fans, Daytona weekend is the most exciting weekend of the year.

All three NASCAR circuits will be racing this weekend. The Cup Series is running the Daytona 500, the Xfinity Series is running the United Rentals 300, and the Truck Series is running the Fresh From Florida 250.

Race week opens on Wednesday with two rounds of qualifying for the Daytona 500 pole position. It follows on Thursday with the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races to determine the rest of the starting lineup. On Friday, the Truck Series will have qualifying and its race. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will have qualifying and its race. On Sunday, the weekend wraps with the Great American Race.

All times below are ET.

Wednesday, February 14

8:15 p.m. — Daytona 500 qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Thursday, February 15

4:05 p.m. — Practice, ARCA Menards Series — N/A

5:05 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7 p.m. — Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

8:45 p.m. (approx.) — Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Friday, February 16

1:30 p.m. — Daytona ARCA 200 qualifying, ARCA Menards Series — N/A

3 p.m. — Fresh from Florida 250 qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:35 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:35 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:30 p.m. — Fresh from Florida 250, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, February 17

10:30 a.m. — Final practice, Cup Series— FS1, Fox Sports Live

11:30 a.m. — United Rentals 300 qualifying, Xfinity Series— FS1, Fox Sports Live 1:30 p.m. — Daytona ARCA 200, ARCA Menards Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:00 p.m. — United Rentals 300, Xfinity Series— FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, February 18

TBD — Concert — N/A (some Fox coverage)

TBD — Red Carpet Walk — N/A (some Fox coverage)

TBD — Driver introductions — N/A (some Fox coverage)

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500, Cup Series — Fox, Fox.com/live