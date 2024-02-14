Daytona 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2024 race

The Great American Race is upon us. The 2024 Daytona 500 runs on Sunday and will be preceded by four days of practice and qualifying.

The race kicks off the new season for the NASCAR Cup Series. While the season-ending championship race is the big money event, the Daytona 500 is the most high profile race of the season, and in some ways puts the circuit’s Super Bowl at the start of the season.

The big names will be out in force, including defending champion Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. He won the race after two overtimes, with the second including a big crash that created chaos. Stenhouse beat out Joey Logano at the finish line.

Stenhouse isn’t quite a long-shot, but he’s a ways down the odds list at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +2800, which is tied with Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman. Denny Hamlin enters race week as the favorite with +900 odds as he seeks a fourth win at Daytona. If he wins, he’ll tie Cale Yarborough for the second-most career Daytona 500 victories.

This year’s race features seven former winners. That group includes Hamlin, Stenhouse, Logano, Cindric, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, and Jimmie Johnson. The entry list also includes four rookie drivers. That group includes Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar.

Below is the full entry list for the 2024 Daytona 500. Ahead of qualifying, they are listed in qualifying order. This table will update with the qualifying results once the final starting lineup is settled.