Daytona 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2024 race

Here’s the list of racers currently expected to compete in qualifying this week.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Cares Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Great American Race is upon us. The 2024 Daytona 500 runs on Sunday and will be preceded by four days of practice and qualifying.

The race kicks off the new season for the NASCAR Cup Series. While the season-ending championship race is the big money event, the Daytona 500 is the most high profile race of the season, and in some ways puts the circuit’s Super Bowl at the start of the season.

The big names will be out in force, including defending champion Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. He won the race after two overtimes, with the second including a big crash that created chaos. Stenhouse beat out Joey Logano at the finish line.

Stenhouse isn’t quite a long-shot, but he’s a ways down the odds list at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +2800, which is tied with Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman. Denny Hamlin enters race week as the favorite with +900 odds as he seeks a fourth win at Daytona. If he wins, he’ll tie Cale Yarborough for the second-most career Daytona 500 victories.

This year’s race features seven former winners. That group includes Hamlin, Stenhouse, Logano, Cindric, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, and Jimmie Johnson. The entry list also includes four rookie drivers. That group includes Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar.

Below is the full entry list for the 2024 Daytona 500. Ahead of qualifying, they are listed in qualifying order. This table will update with the qualifying results once the final starting lineup is settled.

2024 Daytona 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Carson Hocevar 77
2 Anthony Alfredo 62
3 Zane Smith 71
4 Ryan Preece 41
5 Justin Haley 51
6 David Ragan 60
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 B.J. McLeod 78
9 John H. Nemechek 42
10 Riley Herbst 15
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 TBD 44
13 Daniel Hemric 31
14 Noah Gragson 10
15 Corey LaJoie 7
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Kaz Grala 36
18 Harrison Burton 21
19 Todd Gilliland 38
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Jimmie Johnson 84
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Denny Hamlin 11
24 Josh Berry 4
25 Brad Keselowski 6
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
27 Ryan Blaney 12
28 Kyle Larson 5
29 Joey Logano 22
30 William Byron 24
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Christopher Bell 20
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Kyle Busch 8
36 Chase Elliott 9
37 Ross Chastain 1
38 Chris Buescher 17
39 Martin Truex Jr 19
40 Michael McDowell 34
41 Daniel Suarez 99
42 Bubba Wallace 23

