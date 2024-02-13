What You Need to Know About UFC 298 Special Event Packs

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ARE LIVE!

UFC 298 marks the first UFC “Special” Pay-Per-View event of the Reignmakers UFC 2024 season.

In the 2024 seasonal update article on DK Network, DraftKings announced three “Special” occasions where CORE and RARE edition counts would be different from the norm to account for additional prizing…and there will be $400,000 in prizing this week compared to $250,000 for most Pay-Per-Views!

Like all Pay-Per-View packs, UFC 298 Special Event Packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one RARE+ guaranteed. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to participate in UFC 298 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 2,200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 550 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 100 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 20 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier player card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

How Contests Work

Scoring

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as the DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how the MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules & Scoring page.

All lineups will feature a captain. Whichever fighter users place in their captain spot will receive a 1.5x bonus for all statistics accrued. Our DFS product has an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode if looking for more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Reignmakers cards have a series of properties associated with them, and these properties impact the way you play the game.

Card rarity is the most commonly used property to gate contests. Every contest will have rarity rules tied to entry.

The rarity requirements needed from Reignmakers UFC cards for the CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests for 2024 are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at the rarity tier of the contest or higher, so a RARE contest requires a captain to be at least of the RARE tier, ELITE contest requires a captain to be at least of the ELITE tier, etc.

Contest Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they include five (5) fighters scheduled to fight from a given event. No duplicate fighters are allowed. If a user owns multiple Fighter Game Cards of the same fighter, they may be used in separate lineups but not within the same lineup. Example: Ilia Topuria cannot be rostered twice within the same five (5) fighter lineup.

Contest Types for Pay-Per-Views Moving Forward

2024 Pay-Per-Views will include contests at all rarity levels moving forward. Essentially, each Pay-Per-View will include a CORE contest, a RARE contest, an ELITE contest, a LEGENDARY contest and a REIGNMAKER contest.

Contests for 2023 cards have begun in 2024 and Pay-Per-Views specifically will pay out in $750,000 in cash prizing over the course of the 2024 season.

Prizing

Typical Pay-Per-View contests will include $250,000 in total fantasy contest prizing! UFC 298 is a Special Event and will include $400,000 in total fantasy contest prizing!

Pack Price and Odds of Getting CORE vs RARE

The cost of a UFC 298 pack will be $39.99, and each pack will guarantee at least one (1) fighter game card that is of the RARE rarity tier or higher (which includes ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER). All 24 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 298 will be included in the pack pool.

Each fighter in the UFC 298 pack pool will have 2,200 CORE editions, 550 RARE editions, 100 ELITE editions, 20 LEGENDARY editions and one (1) REIGNMAKER edition, equating to 52,800 total CORE tier cards (only 52,796 included in the pack pool), 13,200 total RARE tier cards, 2,400 total ELITE tier cards, 480 total LEGENDARY tier cards and 24 total REIGNMAKER tier cards within the UFC 298 pack pool.

One REIGNMAKER tier edition of each fighter will also be auctioned off via the DraftKings Marketplace with a $1 starting bid and bid increment of $50. This will be the norm for all Event Sets moving forward, as well.

How to Build Your Lineup

UFC Pay-Per-View Event Packs

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Reignmakers UFC as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Night, beginning in 2023. Starting with the first event, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum, contests of five different rarity tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) will be offered at all events.

Packs will consist of CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier fighter game cards for each of the 24 fighters included in the UFC 298 Event Pack pool:

UFC 298 Fighters Checklist Fighter Fighter Merab Dvalishvili Carlos Vera Rinya Nakamura Henry Cejudo Alexander Volkanovski Ilia Topuria Andrea Lee Miranda Maverick Marcos Rogerio De Lima Justin Tafa Mingyang Zhang Brendson Ribeiro Robert Whittaker Paulo Costa Anthony Hernandez Val Woodburn Roman Kopylov Mackenzie Dern Amanda Lemos Danny Barlow Josh Quinlan Geoff Neal Oban Elliott Ian Machado Garry

For all UFC Pay-Per-Views, packs will include all fighters scheduled to fight in that weekend’s events, so this format will remain consistent in 2024.

Pay-Per-View Fighter Game Card Utility

All fighters within Pay-Per-View packs are scheduled to fight on that weekend’s card and are eligible to roster within that specific Pay-Per-View’s contests. All Fighter Game Cards within 2024 Event Set packs from here on out will only be usable within their specific event (notated on both the packs and the Fighter Game Cards). Once the event has ended, these players will no longer be draftable within Reignmakers UFC contests. However, these cards can be used within the crafting portal and may be required at a later date to enter specific portfolio-gated contests.

What Sets Will Be Playable Within UFC 298?

Headline Set and Event Set cards will all be playable within UFC 298 cash contest gameplay.

Two-plus (2+) Headline Set cards are required to play in all non-cash contest prizing

Octagon Pass Holders Will Receive Priority Access to UFC 298 on 2/14/24

All holders of ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier Octagon Passes will receive early, priority access to purchase a UFC 298 Pack starting at 10:30 a.m. ET on February 14, 2024. Remaining inventory will ultimately open up to the public at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 14, 2024. With only 10,735 packs available for the event, supplies will go fast!

FAQ

Can I Play Rarer Cards in Less Rare Contests?

Yes, if a contest requires a card to be “RARE or higher” or “RARE+: that means an ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier card may be used in that given roster spot as well. If a contest requires an “ELITE or higher” or “ELITE+” card, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER cards may also be used in that given roster spot. If a contest requires a “LEGENDARY or higher” or “LEGENDARY+” card, a REIGNMAKER tier card may also be used in that roster spot.

Will there be ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests?

Yes, beginning in 2023, Reignmakers UFC contests will be offered at all rarity levels. Now that the “Weigh-In” phase is over, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests will be offered at UFC Fight Night and Pay-Per-View Events.

How Do I Dictate Which Fighter I Start in the Captain Spot?

There is a designated captain spot within rosters. Any fighter placed in the captain spot will have their score multiplied by 1.5x.

What Happens if a Fighter is Removed from the Card or Their Fight is Canceled?

Go here for Reignmakers UFC’s full scratched fighter policy.

Can I Start Fighters In Lineup Spots that are Not Scheduled to Fight in UFC 298?

No, fighters who are not a specific UFC Pay-Per-View card are ineligible to be played within the given Pay-Per-View’s contests. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

