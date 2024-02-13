Pick on the Spread for Marquette-Butler on February 13

The Marquette Golden Eagles enter Tuesday’s road test on the road against the Butler Bulldogs in some possession of second place in the Big East standings and looking to avenge the 69-62 loss they took against butler on January 10.

Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5, 153) vs. Butler Bulldogs

In the first meeting against Butler, the Golden Eagles shot just 5-of-32 from 3-point range while Butler was 10-of-22 on 3-point attempts, but will need to duplicate their turnover numbers from the first meeting.

Marquette ranks 11th in the country in turnovers forced per offensive pop LSU and despite generating 18 turnovers in the first matchup compared to Butler manufacturing just 10 turnovers, could not overcome a cold shooting night.

While regression from Butler’s 3-point shooting performance in January should set in, Marquette has struggled more on defense when away from home than at home. The Golden Eagles are 41st in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are giving up 9.1 points more per 100 possessions away from home than at home and allow opponents to shoot 35.1% from 3-point range on the road compared to 32.3% at home.

The turnover issues the Butler had in the first matchup were quite in characteristic of this offense as well, averaging 10.5 turnovers per game and rank 30th in the country in turnovers committed per possession on offense.

Butler has also been a significantly stronger defense at home this season and though they are 139th in points allowed per possession this season overall, at home the Bulldogs allow 13.5 points per 100 possessions fewer and are 85th in this category specifically in home games.

With Butler’s defense far better at home and Marquette unlikely to replicate the number of turnovers they did when these teams met up in January, Butler will defend their home floor on Tuesday and pick up a big win for the resume.

The Play: Butler +4.5