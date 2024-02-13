Injury status for Baylor’s Langston Love vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday

The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners will be on the road to face the No. 12 Baylor Bears on Tuesday, February 13 in Waco, Texas. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN2.

But who will be in the starting line for the Bears is still a question, as sophomore guard Langston Love is questionable with an undisclosed issue at this time.

Scott Drew says Langston Love is now “day to day”. #SicEm — Nicole Shearin (@NicoleShearintv) February 12, 2024

Love averages 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest, and missed Baylor’s 64-61 loss at Kansas on Saturday where his presence could have made a difference. “We were hopeful it was going to happen today. He would have played but wouldn’t have been effective,” said Bears head coach Scott Drew afterwards.

We’ll add an update here on Love’s status when official word or a credibily-reported one is available, but right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Baylor is a 7-point favorite, with the total set at 144.