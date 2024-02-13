College basketball picks: St. John’s vs. Providence best bet on Tuesday, Feb. 13

The St. John’s Red Storm face off against the Providence Friars on Tuesday, February 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBSSN.

St. John’s (14-10, 6-7 Big East) has lost three of their last four games in conference play. They dropped their most recent game to Marquette, falling 86-75 on the road. Earlier this season, St. John’s hosted Providence and grabbed a close 75-73 win. They rank 43rd overall at KenPom and 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They grab 13.1 offensive rebounds per game (4th in the nation).

The Red Storm are led by Joel Soriano and Daniss Jenkins, whom both average over 14 points per game. Soriano adds 9.4 rebounds per game, as well. In their January win over Providence, the two combined for 32 points. St. John’s recorded five blocks in that game. They enter as slight road underdogs against the Friars on Tuesday.

Providence (15-9, 6-7 Big East) has also lost three of their last four games. They grabbed a win over No. 17 Creighton in that stretch, but dropped games to UConn, Villanova, and Butler. They rank 55th at KenPom and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They hold opponents to 40.9% shooting (35th in the nation) and 44.9% from the two-point range (18th in the nation).

The Friars are led by Devin Carter, who averages a team-high 19 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. They lost forward Bryce Hopkins early in January to a season-ending ACL tear, and played their most recent game against Butler without forward Josh Oduro, who averages over 15 points per game. He and his wife welcomed their first child. It is unclear whether he will be back for this matchup.

St. John’s vs. Providence odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Providence -1.5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Providence -125, St. John’s +105

Pick: Providence -1.5

Providence has home-court advantage, and have much more offensive potential in this game. The St. John’s defense has not been remarkable this season, and the Friars have several high-scoring players on their team who should be able to help their team over the hump that they fell just short of in January.