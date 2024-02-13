Marquette vs. Butler: Picks, predictions for Big East matchup

The No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the Butler Bulldogs in a Big East matchup on Tuesday, February 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Marquette (18-5, 9-3 Big East) is on a seven-game winning streak since losing to Butler at home in January. They will head to Indianapolis for the rematch with the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles rank 10th at KenPom and 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They sit at second place in Big East rankings behind UConn, and are 5-3 against Quad 1 opponents.

In their latest win, an 86-75 victory over St. John’s, guard Tyler Kolek led the Golden Eagles with 27 points and 13 assists. Kolek leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game, and averages 7.5 assists per game. In their earlier loss to Butler, the Golden Eagles were outgunned on offense. They shot 32.9% from the field to Butler’s 44.4%, and made 16.1% of shots from the perimeter while the Bulldogs went 45.5%.

Butler (16-8, 7-6 Big East) is 11-2 at home and 1-0 against Marquette this season, which sets them up for success in this matchup. The Bulldogs kicked off February with a high-scoring, one-point win over Creighton. They then lost to UConn but bounced back with a close win over Providence. Guard DJ Davis led the team with 20 points in their latest win.

Butler lands at 49th at KenPom and 33rd in adjusted offensive efficiency. They have been playing very well as of late, going 5-1 in their last six games. They score 79.8 points per game, ranking 38th in the nation, but have struggled defensively. Pierre Brooks leads the team with 15.8 points per game, and added 14 in the January win over Marquette.

Marquette vs. Butler odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Marquette -3

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Marquette -185, Butler +154

Pick: Over 154.5

Butler is 13-8-2 on the over this season, and this has the potential to be a much higher-scoring game than the last time these two teams met on Marquette’s turf. In that 69-62 finish, Marquette struggled to find any shooting consistency, despite Butler ranking 211th in points allowed per game. I think we will see more of a shootout-style game in this matchup as Butler attempts to prove its spot in the tournament and Marquette looks to remain competitive for the Big East title. Kolek was limited to just two points in the earlier matchup, which is highly unlikely to happen again.