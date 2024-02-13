Quarterback rankings for 2024 NFL best ball leagues

The Super Bowl is only barely in the rearview, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to start looking to next year. While the majority of fantasy football drafts are held in August, it’s not too early to start firing up best ball drafts, even ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

The 2023 fantasy football season is long gone and while there was plenty of information gained, a new season creates a fresh slate for 2024. There are plenty of strategies to use as you approach best ball drafts, and there is no right or wrong way to approach quarterbacks. Let’s go over our best ball quarterback rankings coming out of Super Bowl 58, ahead of the NFL Combine and Draft.

2024 best ball rankings: Top 43 QBs

Whether you feel like drafting a quarterback early or late, it helps to get a sense of how quarterbacks are being valued. The position will be at the forefront of fantasy football players’ minds as there is a very real chance of a quarterback getting drafted with each of the first three picks in the NFL Draft and all three being expected to start Week 1.

Quarterbacks that have rushing upside still dominate the rankings. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sits atop the position group largely due to his arm and rushing ability. He did have a concerning amount of turnovers in 2023 — 18 interceptions with five fumbles, three lost — but with 4,306 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns with 524 rushing yards and an additional 15 scores, he is too hard to pass up.

Lamar Jackson is coming off his second career MVP but comes in third overall behind Allen and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The latter could end up dropping in the rankings if the NFL owners do indeed ban the “tush push,” but I’d wager that the Eagle’s offense finds a way to get him in the endzone still.

Speaking of rookie quarterbacks, USC’s Caleb Williams is the highest ranked for best ball, narrowly edging out Jayden Daniels. The NFL Combine is still to come, so the top of the draft could flip-flop depending on performances, but Daniels or Drake Maye would have to blow Williams out of the water in testing to see a change. Williams comes in as the overall QB13 in the rankings, with Daniels on his heels at QB14 and Maye at QB26 due to a potential QB battle with Sam Howell.