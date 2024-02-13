Thunder vs. Magic pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, February 13

Two of the best young cores in the NBA will face off Tuesday when the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-17) visit the Orlando Magic (29-24). The Thunder are coming off a win over the Kings, while the Magic have won two in a row. Oklahoma City won the first meeting between these teams 112-100 but Franz Wagner did not play in that game for the Magic.

Bismack Biyombo and Gordon Hayward remain out for the Thunder. The big man isn’t with the team yet, while Hayward is still dealing with a calf strain. The Magic are clean on the injury front.

The Thunder are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 223. Oklahoma City is -135 on the moneyline while Orlando is +114.

Thunder vs. Magic, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -2.5

These teams have been surprise contenders this season, which has predictably made them two of the best ATS squads. Oklahoma City is 32-20-1 ATS while Orlando is 35-18 ATS. The Magic are 21-14 ATS as underdogs this season and 7-4 ATS as home underdogs, which makes it tempting to take them.

However, I still like the Thunder to get the job done in this game. Oklahoma City is 22-15 ATS as the favorite and managed a 12-point win over the Magic last time around. Wagner makes a difference for the Magic but I’ll back the Thunder tonight.

Over/Under: Under 223

Oklahoma City is 30-22-1 to the over on the season, but just 15-11 to the over as the road team. Orlando is 25-27-1 to the over on the season and 10-13 to the over at home. The last matchup between these teams went under this number and I expect a defensive contest tonight. I’ll take the under, even on a slightly lower total.