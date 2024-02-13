NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 13

With just six games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule, there aren’t too many spots for DFS managers to find value plays to fill out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers, $4,700

There are a few reasons to back Hachimura in Tuesday’s matchup. The first is this game could turn into a blowout, which would result in more minutes and usage for Hachimura. The second is Hachimura’s most recent performance, which saw him register 31.8 DKFP. The final reason is the matchup. The Pistons rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,200

Reid has put up 20+ DKFP in four straight games, topping 25 DKFP in three of the last six contests. Even though he’s on the second night of a back-to-back set, he’s likely to keep getting decent minutes for the Timberwolves tonight. The Trail Blazers rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, which means Reid is worth rostering at this price point.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat, $4,500

Miami’s rookie has been solid this season, averaging 23.8 DKFP per game. He’s going to have a much bigger role Tuesday with Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson all out, which will help him overcome what could be a tough matchup. Even though the Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back set, they do rank sixth in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Jaquez Jr. is a nice value add for Tuesday’s slate.