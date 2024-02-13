Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s usual doubleheader. Even though that limits the selection bettors have when it comes to player props, it doesn’t mean there aren’t favorable opportunities to target. Here’s some of our best plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+124)

Tatum is a bit of a volume chucker from deep, shooting just 35.6% from behind the arc over the last 10 games. The Celtics forward has gone over this line in both meetings against the Nets this season, who rank 24th in opponent three-point percentage. Tatum has gone under this line the last three games but went over this line in the three game prior to that.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists vs. Kings (-130)

The Suns guard has gone over this line in four of the last six games as he continues to distribute the ball in this offense. More importantly, he’s gone over this mark each time against the Kings. Sacramento ranks 22nd in opponent assists per game, setting up Booker for a strong showing on this prop tonight.

Franz Wagner overe 5.5 rebounds vs. Thunder (-110)

Orlando’s forward didn’t play in the previous matchup against Oklahoma City and his contributions on the glass will be important in this game. Wagner is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game since his return to action, going over this particular mark twice in the last three games. The Thunder rank 26th in opponent rebounds per game, setting Wagner up for a strong showing here.

Anthony Davis over 2.5 blocks vs. Pistons (+130)

The Lakers big man is officially questionable but is expected to play. After missing a few games recently, Davis has played in the last four contests and has gone over this mark three times. The Pistons have been getting rejected a lot this season, with opponents averaging 5.9 blocks per game against them. Look for Davis to continue his dominant defensive performance in tonight’s home game.