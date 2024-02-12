Nuggets PG Jamal Murray dealing with leg injury Monday vs. Bucks

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is dealing with a leg injury Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks and he’s officially questionable to return, according to the team. Given Murray’s history with leg injuries and the current deficit the Nuggets are facing in this game, the team might be better off holding him out for the rest of the contest.

Injury Update:



QUESTIONABLE:

- Jamal Murray (Bilateral Tibia Inflammation)



DOUBTFUL:

- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Right Hamstring Tightness) — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 13, 2024

Murray had three points and two rebounds in 18 minutes of action before exiting due to the injury. The star point guard was struggling from the floor, likely because he was trying to play through the issue. With Murray sidelined, Reggie Jackson and Peyton Watson are likely to take over Denver’s point guard minutes. Watson is more of a forward but he did play point guard at times in college.

Since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is considered doubtful, Watson and Christian Braun should be alongside Jackson in the rotation. Those three should be getting extended minutes anyway given how this game is going for Denver.