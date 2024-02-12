Kansas guard Kevin McCullar: Status for game against Texas Tech on Monday

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks will be short-staffed on Monday as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar is out for Monday night’s Big XII matchup with a knee injury. He was also sidelined for Kansas’ three-point win over Baylor on Saturday.

McCullar is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game. He also adds an average of 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Guard Jamari McDowell, who averages 1.6 ppg, is also out on Monday evening with an illness.

The Jayhawks were able to pull out a win over Baylor without McCullar. KJ Adams, Dajuan Harris, and Hunter Dickinson were the leading scorers, combining for 42 of the team’s 64 points. However, despite their higher ranking, Kansas comes into Monday’s matchup as an underdog. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Raiders are listed as a 3.5-point home favorite. The total sits at 144.5.