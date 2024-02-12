 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for the 2024 Genesis Invitational

The field is set for the 2024 Genesis Invitational in California. DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California this week. The Genesis is an elevated event this year, which means that the field will featured the PGA TOUR’s top golfers competing for a significantly increased purse.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland are three of the biggest names joining the field at Riviera, but one name eclipses them all. Tiger Woods is expected to join the field at Genesis, a tournament that he has never won in his decades-long career. Though Woods is not truly a contender for wins in these tournaments, his presence on any golf course is an anticipated event, particularly on a stage as big as this one.

Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650. McIlroy follows at +900, and Hovland sits at +1200. Xander Schauffele comes in at +1400, and Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are installed at +1600 apiece.

Last year, Jon Rahm defeated Max Homa at Riviera. Rahm is now a LIV Golf member and will not return to the field. Homa won the tournament in 2021.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday, February 15.

2024 Genesis Invitational

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +650 +150 −140
Rory McIlroy +900 +220 +100
Viktor Hovland +1200 +300 +140
Xander Schauffele +1400 +330 +150
Patrick Cantlay +1600 +360 +170
Max Homa +1600 +330 +150
Collin Morikawa +1600 +360 +165
Ludvig Aberg +1800 +400 +190
Justin Thomas +1800 +400 +190
Sam Burns +2200 +450 +210
Tony Finau +2800 +550 +250
Jordan Spieth +2800 +550 +260
Tommy Fleetwood +3000 +600 +260
Will Zalatoris +3500 +750 +320
Sahith Theegala +3500 +700 +300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +750 +330
Cameron Young +3500 +650 +300
Adam Scott +3500 +700 +320
Wyndham Clark +4000 +800 +360
Tom Kim +4000 +800 +330
Jason Day +4500 +900 +400
Sungjae Im +5000 +1000 +400
Nicolai Hojgaard +5000 +1000 +400
Si Woo Kim +5500 +1000 +400
Russell Henley +5500 +1100 +400
J.T. Poston +5500 +1100 +450
Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +6000 +1200 +500
Eric Cole +6000 +1100 +450
Byeong Hun An +6500 +1200 +500
Chris Kirk +7000 +1400 +550
Cam Davis +7000 +1400 +550
Denny McCarthy +7500 +1400 +550
Beau Hossler +7500 +1400 +550
Sepp Straka +8000 +1600 +650
Kurt Kitayama +8000 +1400 +600
Emiliano Grillo +8000 +1400 +600
Corey Conners +8000 +1400 +600
Adam Hadwin +8000 +1600 +600
Harris English +9000 +1800 +700
Rickie Fowler +10000 +1800 +700
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1800 +700
Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +700
Andrew Putnam +10000 +1800 +700
Adam Schenk +10000 +1800 +700
Tom Hoge +11000 +2200 +800
Taylor Montgomery +11000 +2200 +850
Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +800
Luke List +11000 +2000 +800
Brendon Todd +11000 +2000 +800
Adam Svensson +11000 +2200 +800
Tiger Woods +13000 +2800 +1000
Lucas Glover +13000 +2500 +900
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +2500 +900
Charley Hoffman +15000 +3000 +1100
Taylor Moore +18000 +3500 +1200
Matt Kuchar +18000 +3000 +1100
Kevin Yu +18000 +3500 +1200
Ben Griffin +18000 +3500 +1200
Nick Dunlap +20000 +3500 +1200
Nick Hardy +25000 +4000 +1400
Mackenzie Hughes +25000 +4500 +1600
Lee Hodges +25000 +4500 +1400
Gary Woodland +25000 +4000 +1400
Alex Smalley +25000 +4500 +1400
Seamus Power +30000 +4500 +1600
Sam Ryder +30000 +5500 +1800
J.J. Spaun +30000 +4500 +1400
Grayson Murray +30000 +5500 +1800
Chase Johnson +200000 +30000 +9000

