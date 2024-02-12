The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California this week. The Genesis is an elevated event this year, which means that the field will featured the PGA TOUR’s top golfers competing for a significantly increased purse.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland are three of the biggest names joining the field at Riviera, but one name eclipses them all. Tiger Woods is expected to join the field at Genesis, a tournament that he has never won in his decades-long career. Though Woods is not truly a contender for wins in these tournaments, his presence on any golf course is an anticipated event, particularly on a stage as big as this one.

Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650. McIlroy follows at +900, and Hovland sits at +1200. Xander Schauffele comes in at +1400, and Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are installed at +1600 apiece.

Last year, Jon Rahm defeated Max Homa at Riviera. Rahm is now a LIV Golf member and will not return to the field. Homa won the tournament in 2021.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday, February 15.