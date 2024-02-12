Timberwolves vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, February 12

First place in the Western Conference will be on the line tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves continue their five-game road trip when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA TV.

Minnesota (36-16) is back in action after throttling the Bucks in a 129-105 blowout victory on Thursday. The Wolves really opened the game up in the third quarter and cruised as Anthony Edwards dropped 26 points and nine assists. Los Angeles (35-16) has won five of its last six and last downed the Pistons 112-106 on Saturday. The Clippers got a surprising tough test from lowly Detroit in this one, but managed to pull back ahead in the fourth quarter to survive.

On the injury front, Jaden McDaniels (finger) is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 223. The Clippers are listed as a -185 moneyline favorite, making the Timberwolves a +154 underdog.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +4.5

I expect this game to have some extra juice with both teams jockeying for first place just ahead of the All-Star break. Minnesota had the entire weekend to rest after a huge victory over Milwaukee last Thursday while LA will come into this matchup healthy and ready to go. I’ll take the Wolves covering in what should be a razor tight contest.

Over/Under: Under 223

Both squads have been locked in defensively over their last 10 games, holding opponents to roughly 47% shooting and under 114 points per game during that stretch. They should challenge each other on that end of the floor and it will be a tad bit more difficult to get things flowing offensively. I’ll take the under.