Nuggets vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, February 12

Title contenders collide Monday when the Denver Nuggets (36-17) head to the Midwest to face the Milwaukee Bucks (34-19). The Nuggets are trying to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Kings, while the Bucks got a win over th Hornets in their last game but have lost six of their last 10 contests. These teams met a few weeks ago with Denver winning 113-107 at Ball Arena.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for the Nuggets with a hamstring issue. Michael Porter Jr. is probable for Denver. Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both listed as probable, while Khris Middleton remains out with an ankle sprain.

The Nuggets are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.5. Denver is -120 on the moneyline while Milwaukee is +100.

Nuggets vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1

Both these teams have been solid at home but extremely inconsistent on the road. Denver is 10-17-1 ATS as the road team this season and 15-13 straight up. Milwaukee is 11-15-1 ATS as the home team but has a 22-6 straight up mark. The Bucks have only been home underdogs once this season and they failed to cover, losing to the Timberwolves two games ago.

Neither team has been particularly good against the spread, but I’ll take the Bucks to get the job done at home in what is essentially a pick ‘em.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

The previous meeting between these teams went well under this number. Denver has gone under its total in nine of the last 11 games, and is 10-18 on overs as the road team. Milwaukee’s offense has dropped off since Doc Rivers became the head coach, and the Bucks have gone under their totals in six of the last seven games. I’ll take the under to hit again tonight.