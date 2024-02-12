NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 12

10 games will tip off across the NBA on Monday and there are still plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Walker Kessler, Jazz, $5,000

Kessler is right on the value line for tonight’s action as Utah hosts the Golden State Warriors this evening. He’s averaging 25.3 DKFP per game and is coming of a big night against the Suns on Thursday where he delivered 10 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. His ability to fill the stat sheet like that makes him a great lineup add in DFS and I’d grab him while I can get him at value.

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors, $4,900

Olynyk made his Toronto debut on Friday and delivered a nice individual effort out the gate. Playing 22 minutes against the Cavs, he put up 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals to garner 30.5 DKFP in the loss. He’s had a few more days to get acclimated with his new team and I’d bank on him making another impact when the Raptors host the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers, $4,800

Mathurin returned from an illness last week and his numbers dipped in games against the Warriors and Knicks. He’s averaging 23.5 DKFP per game, but wasn’t able to offer significant contributions in both the points and rebounding departments of those matchups. The Pacers are visiting the lowly Charlotte Hornets this evening and with a day to rest, I think the sophomore can get back on track in a favorable matchup.