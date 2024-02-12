Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We’ve got nine games on Monday’s NBA slate following the conclusion of the NFL season, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 1.5 steals vs. 76ers (-135)

The Cavaliers guard has been on fire this season, keeping his team afloat despite some big injuries. Mitchell has been dazzling with his scoring but his defense has been great too. He’s topped this line in four of the last five games and should get a couple steals Monday, even though the 76ers have allowed the least amount of steals to opponents this season.

Coby White over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (+114)

The last time White played the Hawks, he went 0-7 from behind the arc. That’s unlikely to happen again. The Bulls guard is hitting 38.7% of his triples over the last 10 games and is averaging 40 minutes per contest, cementing his position as a future piece for this franchise. The Hawks rank 27th in opponent three-point percentage and are unlikely to blank White again from range. Look for him to go over this line Monday.

Zion Williamson over 5.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-105)

Williamson is officially listed as questionable, so be sure to check the final injury report before backing him on this prop. In three meetings this season against the Grizzlies, Williamson has gone over this mark twice. The Pelicans star has gone over this mark in two of the last four games and should be in after sitting the second night of a back-to-back set Saturday. The injury-depleted Grizzlies rank 28th in opponent rebounds allowed.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Wizards (+230)

Washington ranks 27th in defensive rating and Doncic is a triple-double machine, making this an excellent spot for him to register his 10th triple-double of the season. The only issue here will be the game staying close, as that would probably put Doncic on the bench for long periods of time. The Mavericks superstar has come dangerously close to registering a triple-double in the last three games. The Wizards are soft enough to allow him to get there tonight.

Draymond Green 8+ assists vs. Jazz (+115)

Green is averaging 6.6 assists per contest over the last 11 games, which is when he came back from his indefinite suspension. The Warriors forward has given this team a boost defensively but his assist numbers remain underrated. The Jazz rank 29th in opponent assists allowed per game, setting Green up to hit eight or more assists tonight.