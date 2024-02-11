Pick on the Total for Kansas-Texas Tech on February 12

The Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both enter their Big Monday matchup in the top half of the Big XII standings and look for a win in Lubbock to inch closer to the top of the conference.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-2.5, 147.5)

The health of Kevin McCullar, who began his collegiate career with Texas Tech, is a question mark with him missing the team’s game against Baylor on Saturday and has been dealing with quite a few injuries this season.

Even if McCullar is able to play on Monday, he might not be full go and that could impact his season averages of 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, though with or without McCullar, defense has become the strength of the Jayhawks.

While Kansas had just 64 point against Baylor on Saturday, the team surrendered 65 points or fewer in regulation, which excludes the overtime period they played against Kansas State, in four straight games.

The Kansas defense this season is 30th in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis and 37th in this category in games played away from home.

The Texas Tech defense enters having been much more effective at home than on the road, ranking 121st in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are 54th in this category at home, allowing 18.4 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than in a road or neutral court setting.

Second chance opportunities also figure to be at a premium on Monday with neither team grabbing a lot of offensive rebounds with Kansas 243rd in the nation in offensive rebound rate and Texas Tech 101st in this category.

With Kansas averaging 12.2 points fewer per 100 possessions on offense in games away from home and entering Monday playing their best defense of the season, Monday’s game sets up for a low scoring affair.

The Play: Kansas vs. Texas Tech Under 147.5