Where does Super Bowl 58 rank among greatest NFL title games ever?

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in a row Sunday, taking down the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory capped by a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. Mahomes would go on to win another Super Bowl MVP honor, and the Chiefs cement their dynasty status under head coach Andy Reid. But where does this game rank among all the Super Bowls?

When looking at this game under the context of the back-to-back titles and the rematch narrative with Super Bowl 54, it’s hard not to put this game in the top 10 if not in the top 5. For me, the greatest Super Bowl will be the New England Patriots coming back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. That was the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime. The Patriots have had some other thrillers, including the last-second interception by Malcolm Butler and the game-winning drive over the Rams in 2002. They were also on the losing end of some big-time Super Bowls against the New York Giants, including Super Bowl 42 to end a perfect season.

Kansas City’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season was up there as well, with contributions from then unheralded players like Nick Bolton and Kadarius Toney to win that contest. The Chiefs also had a pretty solid win over the 49ers the first time around, with Mahomes hitting Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins in key moments to set up Kansas City’s win.

Here’s how I’d rank the 10 best Super Bowls including Super Bowl 58.

1. Super Bowl 51 - Patriots defeat Falcons 34-28 in overtime

2. Super Bowl 42- Giants defeat Patriots 17-14

3. Super Bowl 57 - Chiefs defeat Eagles 38-35

4. Super Bowl 43 - Steelers defeat Cardinals 27-23

5. Super Bowl 49 - Patriots defeat Seahawks 28-24

6. Super Bowl 45- Packers defeat Steelers 31-25

7. Super Bowl 58 - Chiefs defeat 49ers 25-22 in overtime

8. Super Bowl 56 - Rams defeat Bengals 23-20

9. Super Bowl 25 - Giants defeat Bills 20-19

10. Super Bowl 52 - Eagles defeat Patriots 41-33