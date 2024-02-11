Early Super Bowl picks for 2024-25 season

Super Bowl 58 has wrapped up, and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back champions after a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. While KC celebrates the win and the offseason begins for the rest of the NFL, we’re taking a way-too-early look at Super Bowl picks for the 2024-25 season. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs +650

The Chiefs have proven that they can do it no matter what. They can have a weak receiving group, they can struggle in the regular season, they can lose to the Raiders — and they can still win the Super Bowl. This franchise as it stands right now is one of our best chances at seeing the first three-peat in Super Bowl history.

Ravens +900

Baltimore dominated in the regular season. Lamar Jackson, who recently won NFL MVP, had a somewhat limited receiving group. If the Ravens can figure out how to translate their regular season success into postseason momentum, I like them to take it far.

Bengals +1200

If the Chiefs or Ravens don’t represent the AFC, a healthy Bengals team could always return to the title game. Joe Burrow has had Mahomes’ number in head-to-head matchups throughout their careers, and if Cincinnati can continue developing their roster in the offseason, they have a good shot at Super Bowl 59.

Lions +1200

Finally, an NFC team appears. Detroit came painfully close to ending their drought, but the 49ers fought back in the second half of the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl. However, we can expect to see plenty of talent return, and whatever Dan Campbell is doing in Detroit appears to be working.

Cowboys +2000

Yes, I know, it’s the Cowboys. But with the way the Eagles fell apart toward the end of the regular season, Dallas may have an easier shot to a high seed — and perhaps even a top overall seed — in the 2024-25 season. With Philadelphia effectively neutralized as a threat, the Cowboys will have a chance to make a run at it.

Texans +2200

To go from having one of the worst records in the league to the divisional round in just a single season is quite the feat. Most of the repair work is already done in Houston with DeMeco Ryans at the helm. The Texans boasted both the OROY and the DROY on their roster this year, both of whom will only improve with development.