Can the Chiefs make it a 3-peat? Kansas City has chance to make history

The Kansas City Chiefs have now won back-to-back championships after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 in overtime of Super Bowl 58. It was a hard fought game, but Patrick Mahomes took his team on his shoulders once again late and brought them back for a win on the game’s biggest stage.

The Chiefs now have three Super Bowl wins and one loss over Mahomes’ six seasons starting in the NFL. The dynasty is real, but it is not yet spectacular, as a three-peat could put them ahead of all previous dynasties. Even the Patriots couldn’t win three in a row. The Patriots, 49ers, Packers, Cowboys, Dolphins, Broncos and the Steelers have all won back-to-back titles, but none of them could get that elusive third.

The Chiefs did not look like Super Bowl contenders midway through the 2023 season, but they were able to hold onto the third seed and then go on the road and win three straight games to take home the Lombardi. Mahomes is the catalyst of these games that on paper they should not have won. With him, they have a chance every season.

The 2024 season should be better in terms of offensive personnel for the Chiefs, as they were extremely thin at wide receiver. Players like Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney didn’t step up and their No. 3 receiver, Justin Watson, should not be starting in the NFL. They need help and should learn that they need to go into the season with more depth and better top-end players at receiver. I think they will.

Adding receiver help won’t turn them into champions again, but if they can have a good off season, they will have a real chance of winning their third straight Lombardi trophy.