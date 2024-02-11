Of course fans ran on the field at Super Bowl 58 between Chiefs and 49ers [VIDEO]

There hasn’t been that much action in Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, but we did get two shirtless fans running onto the field in the third quarter.

Streakers just hit the field pic.twitter.com/a5yQQTr7W3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 12, 2024

Two shirtless fans just ran onto the field at #SuperBowlLVIII, but the game kept moving as they were taken down, and out. pic.twitter.com/w7UxJC2P8G — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 12, 2024

The fans crashed the field towards the end of one of Kansas City’s drives and were quickly dealt with by security. They didn’t appear to have any signs or slogans written on their bodies and might’ve been just two guys who wanted to make themselves famous by interrupting the most watched event in the United States.

SUPER BOWL STREAKER (+100000) ✅ pic.twitter.com/sr2KeXsh1K — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) February 12, 2024

Punishments for streaking in the Super Bowl can vary from fines, to a lifetime ban from the venue, to jail time. In 2021, Yuri Andrade was arrested for rushing the field during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. His plea agreement included 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, a fine, and a written apology to the NFL. A hefty price for a few seconds of fame.

The Chiefs were able to take the lead after the third quarter 13-10 on a TD from Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Niners are driving as we go into the fourth quarter. This game should come down to the wire.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

