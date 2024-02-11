Beyoncé stars in Verizon Super Bowl 58 commercial, teases new album

Turns out, the rumors were true: Verizon did indeed manage to get Beyoncé into a commercial during Super Bowl 58.

The company had released two bizarre ads on Thursday and Friday — for example, actor Tony Hale squeezing lemons and talking to a silver disco horse — leading social media to speculate that the superstar was somehow involved with the company. Then came the 60-second spot during the third quarter of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, and it was a doozy.

Beyoncé Verizon Super Bowl 58 commercial

The ad begins with Beyoncé stepping off the set of a music video, with Hale betting that not even someone with her star power could break Verizon’s internet. What follows is a series of increasingly audacious publicity stunts, from opening a lemonade stand to debuting a new track on a rocket ship in outer space.

And then, just minutes after the spot aired, she ... really did just about manage to break the internet, revealing the release date for Renaissance Act II along with a snippet of a song:

Two tracks from the upcoming album, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”, are now available to stream on Tidal. And yes, she does appear to finally be doing the country album. This is not a drill.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.