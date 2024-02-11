Travis Kelce bumps Andy Reid on sideline following Isiah Pacheco fumble [VIDEO]

Things haven’t been going well for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers so far and frustration is starting to mount. Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 53-yard bomb in the second quarter, only for Isiah Pacheco to fumble the ball away shortly afterwards.

Travis Kelce was pulled off the field for that play and he confronted head coach Andy Reid about it immediately.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

This isn’t the first time the All-Pro tight end has gotten into it with the legendary head coach this season. During the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce slammed his helmet on the sideline out of frustration and Reid confronted him to calm him down. It was emblematic of some of the struggles the Chiefs offense experienced during the regular season and we’re seeing that play out against the Niners tonight.

We’ll see if they can get it together soon.