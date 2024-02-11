49ers RB Christian McCaffrey fumbles on opening drive vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey fumbled on the opening drive of Super Bowl 58 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike Pennel Jr. was able to get a hand on the ball and force CMC to cough it up early, a huge play and momentum shifter.

This has pretty big betting implications. First, if you’re in a pool, fumble being the first turnover was likely a popular prop. So that hits. CMC losing the ball early isn’t great for his Super Bowl MVP chances. He looked great with four touches for 30 yards on the opening drive before coughing the ball up. CMC should get the yards and for now that turnover didn’t cost the 49ers.