Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis dealing with back injury Sunday vs. Heat

Porzingis has fended off with calf and ankle issues this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on February 11, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Update: Porzingis, as expected, has returned to Sunday’s game. We’ll see how he looks as he plays through this back injury.

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis went to the locker room Sunday against the Miami Heat after appearing to suffer an injury in the third quarter. Porzingis has dealt with calf and ankle issues earlier in the season. He’s officially dealing with a back injury and much to the relief of Celtics fans, is probable to return to Sunday’s game.

Porzingis has had a huge game for the Celtics so far with 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists prior to the injury. Al Horford is the natural replacement for Porzingis, although the Celtics know they’ll need both bigs to make an extended run towards a championship. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could also fill in if needed. Trade deadline addition Xavier Tillman, who was acquired for this exact purpose, is still without a timeline for return as he deals with a knee injury of his own.

