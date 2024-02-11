Here are the top-5 reported biggest bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The 49ers enter the game as slight favorites at -2 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs are getting more love from the public however, both in the game lines and Super Bowl MVP markets. As always, there are some pretty large amounts of money being thrown around on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s even better the game is taking place in the gambling capital of the world. Below are the top-5 reported biggest bets on Super Bowl 58.

1. $1 million on 49ers moneyline -120 — Caesars Sportsbook

2. $668,181 on 49ers -2 — Caesars Sportsbook

3. $600,000 on 49ers ML -120 — DraftKings Sportsbook

4. $500,000 on 49ers ML -125 — Caesars Sportsbook

5. $500,000 on 49ers ML -125 — DraftKings Sportsbook

All of these bets are on the 49ers. Of course there are plenty of other bets out there, so chances are the Chiefs have some heavy backers as well. This is pretty interesting. It feels like most of the industry and public is on the Chiefs. Kansas City has advantages at multiple facets of this game — head coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, and its defense.

We also know that Drake has perhaps the largest Super Bowl bet out there that we know of with $1.15 million on the Chiefs to win.

"I can't bet against the swifties." pic.twitter.com/ZQghMEHxSK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 11, 2024

BetMGM confirmed that they’ve taken a lot of big bets on the 49ers. But there’s still plenty of action on Kansas City.