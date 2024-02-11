Pick on the Total for Minnesota-Iowa on February 11

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Iowa Hawkeyes hook up in Iowa City on Sunday just before the Super Bowl as both look to ascend in what was a very big middle tier in the Big Ten standings.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-6.5, 153.5)

The Hawkeyes already own a win over Minnesota, going on the road for an 86-77 victory on January 15 and will look to build off of that performance with how different both of these teams have played at home as opposed to away from home.

In the first meeting, Iowa shot just 3-of-13 from 3-point range and should improve on that as the team this season is shooting 35.4% from 3-point range at home compared to 32.3% in games played away from home. Overall, Iowa entered the weekend 22nd in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and averaging 12.5 points more per 100 possessions at home as opposed to away from home.

The Hawkeyes face a Minnesota defense that struggles far more when away from home, as the Golden Gophers entered the weekend 46th in the nation’s top in points allowed on a per possession basis, but allowing 19.8 points more per 100 possessions when away from home as opposed to at home.

Minnesota should also shoot better from 3-point range than they did the first time around, going 5-of-29 from 3-point range against the Hawkeyes in the first meeting as the team for the season is 164th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 34.1% and even with that percentage dipping to 29.9% when away from home, the previous performance was an outlier.

The style in which Iowa plays also lends itself to a scoring outburst from both teams with Iowa 214th in the country entering the weekend in points allowed on a per possession basis and are 37th in total possessions per game, playing at a rate of 3.9 possessions per game at home than away from home.

The first time these teams met, the game was a high scoring affair despite both teams combining to shoot 8-of-42 from 3-point range and with Iowa having scored at least 75 points in 31 of their last 33 games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Sunday’s tilt will feature toms of scoring.

The Play: Minnesota vs. Iowa Over 153.5