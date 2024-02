DraftKings is offering Super Bowl Squares for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl is one of the most bet on sporting events in the year and you can bet on everything from the coin toss to the Gatorade color getting dumped on the winning coach. If you’re looking for a creative, flexible way to bet on point totals, squares may be for you.

SB Squares vs. DK Squares

Squares is a way to bet on the score at the end of each quarter. Usually, if you were betting this way in person, you randomly select your squares, and then numbers 0-9 are randomly assigned to the x and y-axis of the grid. These numbers relate to the last digit of the score of a particular team. So if the first quarter ends Kansas City 3 to San Francisco 7, you would look at which square is at the intersection of that column/row, and that person would win. If the third quarter ended San Francisco 24, Kansas City 17, then you would find the square that intersects between SF 4 and KC 7.

DraftKings has adopted the idea of squares, but instead of randomly picking squares, you can select which scores you think will happen. You can bet on any combination you like, and if that score occurs at the end of any quarter or when the game ends, you will win!

Below, we go list the odds for each score outcome and then pick some best bets.

2024 Super Bowl Squares odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl 58 Squares Odds DraftKings Any Quarter Odds Any Quarter Odds KC Chiefs 0:0 SF 49ers +245 KC Chiefs 0:7 SF 49ers +285 KC Chiefs 7:0 SF 49ers +310 KC Chiefs 7:7 SF 49ers +370 KC Chiefs 0:3 SF 49ers +370 KC Chiefs 3:0 SF 49ers +380 KC Chiefs 3:7 SF 49ers +475 KC Chiefs 7:3 SF 49ers +500 KC Chiefs 0:4 SF 49ers +600 KC Chiefs 3:3 SF 49ers +650 KC Chiefs 7:4 SF 49ers +650 KC Chiefs 4:0 SF 49ers +700 KC Chiefs 4:7 SF 49ers +700 KC Chiefs 6:0 SF 49ers +850 KC Chiefs 0:6 SF 49ers +850 KC Chiefs 3:4 SF 49ers +1000 KC Chiefs 7:6 SF 49ers +1000 KC Chiefs 4:4 SF 49ers +1100 KC Chiefs 6:3 SF 49ers +1100 KC Chiefs 6:7 SF 49ers +1100 KC Chiefs 3:6 SF 49ers +1200 KC Chiefs 4:3 SF 49ers +1200 KC Chiefs 4:1 SF 49ers +1300 KC Chiefs 7:1 SF 49ers +1300 KC Chiefs 1:4 SF 49ers +1500 KC Chiefs 1:7 SF 49ers +1500 KC Chiefs 6:4 SF 49ers +1500 KC Chiefs 0:1 SF 49ers +1500 KC Chiefs 4:6 SF 49ers +1600 KC Chiefs 1:0 SF 49ers +1700 KC Chiefs 3:1 SF 49ers +1700 KC Chiefs 9:0 SF 49ers +1700 KC Chiefs 9:7 SF 49ers +1700 KC Chiefs 0:9 SF 49ers +1800 KC Chiefs 7:9 SF 49ers +1800 KC Chiefs 6:6 SF 49ers +1900 KC Chiefs 1:3 SF 49ers +2000 KC Chiefs 3:9 SF 49ers +2000 KC Chiefs 1:1 SF 49ers +2200 KC Chiefs 4:9 SF 49ers +2200 KC Chiefs 9:3 SF 49ers +2200 KC Chiefs 9:4 SF 49ers +2200 KC Chiefs 1:8 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 2:0 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 2:7 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 4:8 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 7:2 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 7:8 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 8:0 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 9:6 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 0:8 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 1:6 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 3:8 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 6:1 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 6:9 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 8:1 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 8:3 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 8:4 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 8:7 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 0:2 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 2:3 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 2:4 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 3:2 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 0:5 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 1:9 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 3:5 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 5:0 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 5:7 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 7:5 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 9:1 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 1:2 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 2:6 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 4:2 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 4:5 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 5:1 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 5:3 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 5:4 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 6:2 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 6:8 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 8:6 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 1:5 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 2:1 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 5:6 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 5:8 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 8:5 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 9:2 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 2:9 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 6:5 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 8:8 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 9:5 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 9:8 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 9:9 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 2:5 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 5:2 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 8:2 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 8:9 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 2:8 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 2:2 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 5:9 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 5:5 SF 49ers +7000 Final Score Odds KC Chiefs 0:7 SF 49ers +2200 KC Chiefs 7:0 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 7:4 SF 49ers +2500 KC Chiefs 3:0 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 0:3 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 4:7 SF 49ers +2800 KC Chiefs 4:1 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 7:3 SF 49ers +3000 KC Chiefs 3:7 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 4:0 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 0:4 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 1:4 SF 49ers +3500 KC Chiefs 6:0 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 6:3 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 0:6 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 1:7 SF 49ers +4000 KC Chiefs 3:6 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 0:0 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 4:4 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 7:7 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 8:1 SF 49ers +4500 KC Chiefs 6:4 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 6:7 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 7:1 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 4:3 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 1:8 SF 49ers +5000 KC Chiefs 3:3 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 3:4 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 6:9 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 7:6 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 1:1 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 1:3 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 7:9 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 4:6 SF 49ers +5500 KC Chiefs 9:0 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 3:1 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 9:7 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 0:1 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 7:8 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 4:8 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 8:4 SF 49ers +6000 KC Chiefs 9:3 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 9:4 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 6:1 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 9:6 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 3:9 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 1:0 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 1:6 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 4:9 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 8:7 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 2:3 SF 49ers +6500 KC Chiefs 0:2 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 7:2 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 0:5 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 7:5 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 0:9 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 8:0 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 2:0 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 2:4 SF 49ers +7000 KC Chiefs 5:7 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 5:8 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 2:7 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 3:8 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 4:2 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 0:8 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 8:3 SF 49ers +7500 KC Chiefs 9:1 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 6:2 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 6:6 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 3:5 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 1:2 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 5:0 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 8:5 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 8:6 SF 49ers +8000 KC Chiefs 2:6 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 3:2 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 4:5 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 1:9 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 5:1 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 5:4 SF 49ers +9000 KC Chiefs 2:5 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 9:2 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 2:9 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 9:8 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 6:5 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 6:8 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 8:2 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 5:2 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 2:1 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 5:3 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 8:8 SF 49ers +10000 KC Chiefs 5:6 SF 49ers +11000 KC Chiefs 2:8 SF 49ers +11000 KC Chiefs 9:5 SF 49ers +11000 KC Chiefs 1:5 SF 49ers +11000 KC Chiefs 5:9 SF 49ers +12000 KC Chiefs 8:9 SF 49ers +12000 KC Chiefs 9:9 SF 49ers +13000 KC Chiefs 2:2 SF 49ers +13000 KC Chiefs 5:5 SF 49ers +15000

What are the best bets?

The 49ers and Chiefs combined to play five games so far this postseason. San Francisco remained scoreless in the first quarter of their matchups but then scored at least one touchdown each quarter after. Kansas City didn’t score in the AFC Championship Game’s second half and didn’t score more than 10 points in a single quarter of any of their three playoff games to this point.

I think 7:7 is still your best overall bet because it includes any combination of seven, 17, and 27, which would be a touchdown and a field goal or two. Remember that it is based on the final score of each quarter and not the number of points scored in that specific quarter. Doing a 7:0 could cover you for a touchdown and either a team being scoreless or scoring a touchdown and kicking a field goal to get to 10 points.

I think the fun of squares is taking multiple bets. My favorites are 7:7, 7:0, 0:7, 4:7 and 7:4. Basically looking at a few different score combos and then inverting them just for more coverage. I’m hesitant about taking anything with a 3 because I don’t think either team just sits very long with one field goal, and I don’t like the scenarios they would need to get to 13 or 23.