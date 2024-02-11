List of 49ers free agents for 2024 offseason now that Super Bowl is over

The San Francisco 49ers made it to Super Bowl 58. They took to the Kansas City Chiefs to the limit, especially as the game went into overtime, but the Niners came up just short of winning. San Francisco will likely be looking to see what pieces they can add in free agency to help try and put them over the top next season, but they also have some notable names set to depart.

2024 NFL Free Agency

List of 49ers free agents

S Tashaun Gipson

EDGE Chase Young

IDL Sebastian Joseph-Day

LG Jon Feliciano

IDL Javon Kinlaw

EDGE Clelin Ferrell

EDGE Randy Gregory

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Oren Burks

When you look at the San Francisco roster and see their playmakers on both sides of the ball, this is not a bad list of free agents. They acquired Young ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, and pairing him with Nick Bosa was a highly touted move. He played in nine games with the 49ers and picked up 10 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. Young couldn’t light up the stat sheet, but if San Francisco can re-sign him at a decent price, it would be worthwhile.

Gipson was a solid role player for the San Francisco secondary. but will be 34 years old next season. It feels like a situation where he could sign with the Niners on a one-year deal, and if that doesn’t happen, then he could look at retiring.

Feliciano is a fine backup guard to the roster, so it would be smart to bring him back. I think the Niners bring back one of Kinlaw or Joseph-Day for depth in the interior of the defensive line, similar to one of Ferrell or Gregory for the EDGE. Jennings and Burks can walk and be replaced with other players in free agency, even with the big game from Jennings in the Super Bowl. There isn’t really anyone that San Francisco should look at using their franchise tag on.