List of Chiefs free agents for 2024 offseason now that Super Bowl is over

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions yet again. They have won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last five. The Chiefs are the first repeat winners since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005. Kansas City has a lot of young talent that they are building around, but they still have several free agents that they need to address in the offseason.

2024 NFL Free Agency

List of Chiefs free agents

CB L’Jarius Sneed

EDGE Mike Danna

IDL Chris Jones

LT Donovan Smith

LB Willie Gay Jr.

S Mike Edwards

LB Drue Tranquill

IDL Derrick Nnadi

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Sneed was overlooked coming into the season but developed into a great cornerback. He played 91.1% of Kansas City’s snaps and would be a huge loss to their secondary if he isn’t brought back. Sneed is 27 years old, so it could be a three-year deal, but it may depend on whether the two sides can agree on a salary.

Jones is the most notable name, and the Chiefs have continued to kick the bucket down the road on his contract. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $25 million after sitting out to begin the 2023 season. The notable thing about this one-year deal is that it allows Kansas City to use the franchise tag on Jones this year. The defensive tackle had 10.5 sacks over 16 games and is due a big contract despite the fact that he will turn 30 ahead of next season. Jones may very well have to decide if he wants the payday or the best chance to make it to another Super Bowl.

Danna played 68.5% of defensive snaps for the Chiefs and had 50 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Smith can be someone they let walk and a position that they upgrade through free agency. This is also a deep offensive tackle class, so they could use their first rounder on a tackle and start a rookie.

Kansas City doesn’t need to spend much, if anything, to bring back Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco is clearly the lead running back and they could just re-sign Jerick McKinnon as their backup or go after another back with more experience. Kansas City should bring back Gay and Edwards but can let the other depth pieces go in free agency or bring them back on team-friendly deals.