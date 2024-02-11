Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Kings vs. Thunder Sunday

The Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder square off Sunday in a matchup of two Western Conference playoff hopefuls. At this moment in the standings, the Kings and Thunder would be matching up in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

De’Aaron Fox over 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

Fox didn’t play in the first meeting between these teams but he went off in the second encounter. The Kings guard went 5-11 from behind the arc en route to 41 points in the win. Fox is not exactly lighting it up from deep over the last 15 games, hitting just 34.7% of his triples. He has gone over this mark just six times, but had three unders at two triples each. I think Fox has a favorable matchup here and goes over this mark like he did last time against the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 6.5 assists (-140)

The Kings rank 22nd in opponent assists allowed, making this a good spot for SGA to keep his recent assist production going. The Thunder star has gone over this line three times in the last four meetings, and is 1-1 to the over on this line against Sacramento. After dishing out just five assists Saturday in a blowout loss, Gilgeous-Alexander bounces back with a nice showing on this prop.

Kevin Huerter over 11.5 points (-115)

Huerter’s role has been inconsistent this season, which has led to his production being up and down. Right now Huerter is averaging 15.2 points per game in his last 13 games, all of which have been starts. He’s gone over this mark in nine instances. He went over this mark in the first meeting against Oklahoma City and under in the second. At the moment, Huerter’s role is prominent enough to feel confident about him going over this mark Sunday.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks (+135)

The Thunder rookie is 1-1 to the over on this mark against the Kings, and he’s been rising up the odds table as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. In the last 15 games, Holmgren is averaging 2.7 blocks per contest and has gone over this mark seven times. It’s a tough matchup but I like Holmgren to keep registering blocks at a high clip Sunday.