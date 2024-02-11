Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Sunday

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will add another chapter to their recent rivalry Sunday afternoon when the two sides meet. The Celtics and Heat have played in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals, with Miami beating Boston in two of those instances. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Derrick White over 4.5 assists (+130)

The Celtics guard has gone over this line in four of the last five games, so it is a bit surprising to see this line at plus money. White is averaging 4.8 assists per game on the season and he put up six assists in the last contest between Boston and Miami. The Heat have a solid defense but do rank 18th in opponent assists allowed. I like White to get at least five dimes Sunday.

Bam Adebayo under 10.5 rebounds (-120)

The All-Star center has been a force on the glass this season, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game. However, he hasn’t had much success against the Celtics in this department. Adebayo logged seven rebounds and five rebounds, respectively, in the two season meetings against Boston so far. He should have a decent outing but look for him to go under this line.

Jrue Holiday over 12.5 points (-110)

Holiday has been up and down as a scorer in his first year with the Celtics but he’s been good against the Heat. The guard has put up 17 points in both games against Miami, and he should be able to go over this line easily in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Holiday is averaging 14.2 points per game over the last 10 contests on 54/52/90 shooting splits.

Tyler Herro under 2.5 3-pointers (+114)

Herro is shooting the ball well from deep, hitting 40.2% of his triples over the last 15 games. The Heat guard has gone over this mark 10 times in that span, which might make it seem odd to take the under on this prop Sunday. However, the Celtics are fifth when it comes to opponent three-point percentage. This is a tough matchup for Herro and despite his elite marksmanship, I believe he’ll go under this mark.