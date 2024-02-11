Kings vs. Thunder pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 11

Two playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference will clash Sunday afternoon when the Sacramento Kings (30-21) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-17). The Kings are coming off a win against the Nuggets, while the Thunder have dropped two in a row and are on the second night of a back-to-back set. In two previous meetings this season, the Kings have gotten the upper hand on the Thunder.

Sacramento is clean on the day-to-day injury front. The Thunder are also clean, although recent additions Bismack Biyombo and Gordon Hayward are still sidelined.

The Thunder are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 240. Oklahoma City is -155 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +130.

Kings vs. Thunder, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +3

Sacramento is 27-23-1 ATS on the season while Oklahoma City is 31-20-1 ATS. The Thunder are 5-3 ATS on no rest, but the Kings are 11-4-1 ATS when they have the rest advantage. Sacramento is also 9-5 ATS as the underdog.

The Thunder starters should be relatively fresh after not playing major minutes in a blowout loss to the Mavericks Saturday. However, I think the Kings are the pick here as they are fresher and have two head-to-head wins over Oklahoma City already. Back Sacramento as the underdog.

Over/Under: Over 240

Both teams trend toward the over, although Oklahoma City being on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Thunder are 30-22 to the over while the Kings are 26-23-2. These trends have held recently too, with Oklahoma City going over its totals in the last four games and Sacramento has gone over in the last five games. One of the two head-to-head matchups went over this number and I’ll back these teams to hit the over again Sunday.