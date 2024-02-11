Betting odds for second half of Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers hold a 10-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, although the Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half. Here’s a look at where the odds stand for the second half of this final game of the NFL season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Second half

Spread: 49ers +2.5

Patrick Mahomes has been down by double digits in all four Super Bowls he’s played in. The Chiefs have won two of those and do get the ball to start the half. Kansas City winning the second half would not be a shocker but given how well San Francisco has played so far, it might be wise to take 49ers +2.5. The 49ers have had to come back in their last two playoff games from deficits, so they’re used to winning the second half. Even against the Chiefs, San Francisco should be able to cover this line.

Over/Under: Under 23.5

The first half finished at 13, although it looked like it was going to finish under 10 at one point. Both teams have the ability to score quickly and can put up points in a hurry but the scoreless first quarter leads me to believe both defenses have a strong gameplan. I like the under on the second half total.

Moneyline: Chiefs -190, 49ers +145

If you’re betting this, go with the team you think will win the game. This is still a one-score game and while I do think the Chiefs play better offensively in the second half, I don’t know if they are able to translate that into points. I’ll take the 49ers here to win the second half, just like they’ve done all postseason long.

