For the Swifties: Here’s every Taylor Swift themed prop bet for Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs gained a new contingent of fans across the country this season as tight end Travis Kelce began dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. The two went public in September when Swift attended a Chiefs game, and since then, she has been a fixture in stadiums throughout America during the 2023-24 NFL season and postseason.

These new fans didn’t have to wait too long to reach the pinnacle of the sport as the Chiefs made their way through the playoffs to return to the title game. We can expect record-high Super Bowl viewership numbers as the Swift contingent tunes in to watch this year. For Swifties looking to get more involved with the Super Bowl viewing experience, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a variety of Taylor Swift-themed prop bets ahead of the matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While you won’t be placing bets on Swift herself, DraftKings embraced the TS puns for game-related props.

Super Bowl 58 prop bets

For those looking to bet on the 49ers, check out the “Anti-Hero” prop, which bets that 49ers QB Brock Purdy will have 250 or more passing yards and two or more passing TDs with +200 odds. The “Gold Rush” prop places +750 odds on the Niners to score more than 40 points.

On the Chiefs’ side, options include the “Fifteen” prop bet, which places +200 odds on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to have 15 or more rushing yards and 215 or more passing yards in the Super Bowl. For a Travis Kelce-specific bet, check out “Mine,” which places +190 odds on the tight end to have 87 or more receiving yards.

There are also game-centric prop bets. The “22” prop simply places money on any quarter to have more than 22 total points scored by both teams combined. The “Seven” prop places +700 odds on the winning margin to be exactly seven points. You can check out all the available Taylor Swift-themed prop bets below, and place your wagers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the Swifties Prop Odds Prop Odds 22: Any Quarter to Have 22+ Points Scored +400 Anti-Hero: B. Purdy 250+ Pass Yards and 2+ Pass TDs +200 Deja Vu: KC Chiefs to Win by Exactly 11 Points +3000 Fearless: B. Purdy 300+ Pass Yards and 3+ Pass TDs, SF 49ers to Win +1000 Fifteen: P. Mahomes 15+ Rush Yards and 215+ Pass Yards −140 Friendship Bracelets: T. Kelce or K. Juszczyk to Score the 1st TD +600 Gold Rush: SF 49ers to Score 40+ Points +750 How You Get the Girl: T. Kelce to Score a TD in Each Half +1000 I Knew You Were Trouble: C. McCaffrey 150+ Rush+Rec Yards +160 Is It Over Now?: KC Chiefs To Lead by 14+ Points +250 Karma: T. Kelce 0 Receptions, SF 49ers to Win +3000 Look What You Made Me Do: KC Chiefs to Trail in the 4th Quarter and Win the Game +500 Love Story: KC Chiefs to Win, P. Mahomes and T. Kelce to Combine for All KC Chiefs TDs +2000 Mastermind: SF 49ers to Win and Rush for 200+ Yards +600 Mine: T. Kelce 87+ Receiving Yards +190 Red: KC Chiefs to Score 22+ Points in the 1st Half +1200 Run: T. Kelce 5+ Rush Yards +1000 Seven: Winning Margin to be Exactly 7 Points +700 Shake It Off: SF 49ers to Score First, KC Chiefs to Win +350 The Last Great American Dynasty: KC Chiefs to Win by 22+ Points +1200 Today Was a Fairytale: T. Kelce to Score a TD and KC Chiefs to Win +240 Two Is Better Than One: 2 Successful 2 Point Conversions +1200 Wildest Dreams: T. Kelce to Score the 1st & Last TD +2500 You Belong With Rashee: T. Kelce or R. Rice to Score a TD in the 1st Half +120 You Need To Calm Down: B. Purdy 200+ 1st Half Pass Yards +800

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.